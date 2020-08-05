Technology Safari Park banks on online services to beat Covid-19

As Nairobians settle in the ‘new normal’ of doing business and living brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, hotels are increasingly taking their businesses online and adopting new ways to retain their customers while attracting new ones.

Many hotels are now focus on digitising their operations and revamping delivery services.

Safari Park Hotel is one of the hotels that has opened its restaurants for online orders within Nairobi. Customers can now obtain variety of orders through a phone call, email or via the hotel website.

Though its restaurants remain open for sit-in dining and free room service, it is the online and delivery services segment that is fast growing.

One of the hotel’s restaurants witnessing uptake of online orders is Japanese and Korean restaurant, Chiyo which serves delicacies such as Samgyeopsal, beef bulgogi, Korean barbecue, seafood jjampong, galbi-tang freshly prepared sushi and sashimi delicacies.

“The food just happens to be so varied and excellent that even food lovers from Seoul marvel,” said Mercy Muhindi, the public relations assistant at Safari Park Hotel.

“For the chicken lovers, we also have a fast food outlet, Koreana Chicken located at Garden City Mall that offers Korean-style chicken.”

The hotel is offering special rates for online orders. They also have a home-away-from-home office package that comes with a fruit plate. All this is aimed at boosting online business through provision of quality service.

Despite growing online business, Safari Park Hotel has made special arrangement for clients who want to have their meals at the premises.