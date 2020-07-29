Technology Strathmore training to boost fight on hacking

Strathmore’s iLabAfrica centre, which spearheads Research and Innovation, is the first academic institution in Kenya to join the Security Academy Program. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Strathmore University has partnered with a technology firm to offer training on cybersecurity as the number of attacks and need for skilled individuals increases.

Strathmore’s iLabAfrica centre, which spearheads Research and Innovation, is the first academic institution in Kenya to join the Security Academy Program, part of Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute.

The rising number of attacks and sophistication of cybercriminals has created a skills gap in Kenya which the two institutions are leveraging on.

“In this hyper-connected world, numerous security attacks are leading organisations to increase their demand for cybersecurity professionals,” said Richard Otolo, @iLabAfrica IT Security Centre manager.

“The courses that Fortinet and Strathmore will offer will help develop the cybersecurity skills needed to overcome the security challenges we face as a region.”

advertisement

Imran Chaudhrey, country manager, East Africa at Fortinet, said the current challenge facing firms is lack of cybersecurity skills. “We are committed to address the cybersecurity skills shortage, which is a major challenge facing organisations in Kenya today,” said Mr Imran.

“By partnering with Strathmore University, we prepare students for a career in network security through the Security Academy Program, providing industry-recognised Fortinet training and certifications.”