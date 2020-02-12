Technology Techno Brain deal to strengthen digital solutions

Kenya-based global IT software solutions firm Techno Brain has signed a deal to offer customers seamless digital experience.

Under the agreement with tech firm UTU, the two companies will mutually leverage their existing capabilities to provide a seamless digital experience to their combined customer base.

The plan is to achieve “common goals of trusted ecommerce networks, digital privacy and delightful customer experience”.

Anand Mohan, the managing dDirector for digital at Techno Brain said: “The partnership with UTU is a great example of combining strengths of individual organisations to provide greater benefits to our customers, and industry at large can benefit from single view of Blockchain and AI integrated solution.”

Techno Brain will leverage UTU’s blockchain/AI based trust infrastructure in their digital transactions platform while UTU will leverage Techno Brain’s Artificial Intelligence products that include Robotic Process Automation and ChatBot solutions for digital channels engagement with end customers.

UTU Technologies (UTU) is an AI and BlockChain technology based in Kenya and the parent firm of MARAMOJA transport, an Uber competitor.

It is anticipated that the acceptance of Blockchain technology and integration of artificial intelligence in Africa will be broadened by Techno Brain’s Pan-African presence, strong partner network and user base.

“We are humbled and excited to work with Techno Brain to bring our trust infrastructure to market at scale across the continent with transformational solutions for digital business across lending, insurance, and digital commerce,” said Jason Eisen, founder and CEO of UTU.

Despite transformations in digital lives, e-commerce has not kept pace and is still riding on the trust mechanisms built in the 1990s.

This in the wake of recent breaches of public trust by large internet companies, the growing global demand for better privacy and greater trust to fuel increasingly sensitive digital transactions.