Chicken meat is consumed less frequently in Kenya than in Uganda and Tanzania, a new survey shows, pointing to prohibitive costs of production in the country.

Although chicken remains the most popular meat in Kenya, its consumption trails that of the neighbouring countries according to a study by animal welfare group World Animal Protection (WAP).

Chicken and other white meats such as fish have become popular especially among the middle-class in the belief that they are healthier compared to red meat that are believed to contribute to cardiovascular diseases.

An estimated 92.6 percent of those polled in Kenya said they frequently consume chicken against Uganda’s 95.4 percent and Tanzania’s 93.5 percent.

Acording to the study, a paltry 3.5 percent of Kenyans consume chicken daily while an estimated 27.5 percent consumed the delicacy on a weekly basis while 36.7 percent did so frequently.

“Chicken remains expensive in Kenya because of the high cost of production involved especially in acquiring animal feeds,” says Victor Yamo, a manager with WAP.

Market data showed that an indigenous free-range chicken popularly known as kienjeji costs between Sh1,000-Sh1,200 in Kenya compared to about Sh800-Sh850 in Uganda and Tanzania.

The lower prices in Uganda and Tanzania are attributed to affordable production, making the product more accessible hence increased consumption in the two neighbouring countries.

A lot of poultry products from Uganda have been flooding the local market because of cheaper production due to lower cost of cereals and less tax.

The cost of production in Kenya went up following the introduction of a 16 percent value added tax on poultry feeds in 2013.

According to traders, a tray of eggs from Uganda is retailing at Sh240 against Sh300 in Kenya, tilting the competition in favour of the imports.

The retail price of a 70-kilogramme bag of chick mash has shot up to Sh3,600 from Sh3,300 in January while growers mash is retailing at Sh3,100 from Sh2,800 previously on the account of expensive raw material.

Kenya has an estimated 32 million chickens, 80.2 percent of which are indigenous while 19.8 percent are commercial layers and broilers, data by the Agriculture Ministry shows.

Annually, Kenya produces more than 21,600 tonnes of poultry meat worth $39.6 million (Sh4 billion) and 1.3 billion eggs valued at approximately $110 million(Sh11.2 billion).

Tanzania leads in the daily consumption of chicken at 34.2 percent followed by Uganda (6.5 percent) with Kenyaa at a distant third of 3.5 percent.

However, chicken remains the preferred meat consumed in Kenya at 92 percent followed by beef at 84.7 percent with fish coming in third at 79.4 percent while consumption is at 21.4 percent.

In Tanzania and Uganda, chicken is the number one item on the menu at 93.5 percent and 95.4 percent respectively.

A lot of consumers are turning to white meat as it is perceived to pose less risk of diseases

Pork consumption in Uganda stands at 65.4 percent against Tanzania’s 59.6 percent compared to 50.7 percent in Kenya, where it is unpopular because of many reasons, including religion.

“Most people do not eat pork due to religious reasons and perceived possible health problems,” says the finding that ws released last week. Butchery remains the most trusted source of meat at 65 percent followed by supermarkets at 20 percent.

In Kenya, 64.7 percent of consumer buy from the butchery while 23.3 percent get it from the supermarket, but about 3.1 percent got to the slaughterhouses and restaurants.

Among Kenyans, the study shows, the bulk of consumers worry about contamination of meat more than freshness.

Twelve percent of those interviewed said they attach a lot of importance to contamination as opposed to 6.7 percent who feel freshness is more important.

“Meat consumers place a high premium on meat that is produced without antibiotics and [the animal] is safely transported to the market for slaughter,” notes the study. About 76.4 percent of the people polled link use of antibiotics in animals to poor human health and diseases.

“Over 80 percent of the people interviewed are keen on food safety and this had a huge influence on their purchasing decisions, including willingness to pay more for humanely produced meat,” adds the report.

The report says supermarkets, fast food joints and large producers have great market power and that they should use their leverage to help address this public health crisis by ending the misuse of antibiotics as well as animal suffering.

A recent expose in Kenya over excess use of chemicals in meat has seen supermarkets barred from selling the products.