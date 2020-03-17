Males dominate mobile internet use in Kenya

More men than women are using the internet on mobile phones in Kenya, new data shows.

The Mobile Gender Gap Report 2020 by GSMA shows that only one in every three internet users in Kenya is a woman, giving a gender gap of 34 percent, a drop from 39 percent.

Mobile phone ownership, however, was more equally matched with only five percent more men than women owning or having access to the gadget. This was a one percentage point improvement compared to six percent last year.

The limited access to mobile technology has been cited as limiting access to employment opportunities, hampering communication and access to financial services.

According to the report, cost and literacy levels among Kenyans remains the key barrier to ownership and use of mobile phones and internet.

Internet usage has brought new business models such as online companies and opportunities —where firms and individuals conduct most of their businesses remotely. Global online business have sprung up more easily than before, contributing to economic growth and in job creation.

With less women than men accessing the internet, it means they are missing out on opportunities.

“Mobile ownership makes women feel safer, more informed and supports them in their work, education and other tasks. These benefits are much more pronounced for mobile internet users,” says the report.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has previously stated that digital connectivity plays an important role in transforming and improving lives, as it opens the door to employment, financial opportunities and unprecedented knowledge for billions of people across the globe.

The data shows that 57 percent of men and 40 percent of women who do not own mobile phones identified it as the single most important barrier to owning the devices. This was followed by difficulty in reading or writing, with 15 percent of men and 23 percent of women singling it out as a barrier.

On internet use, cost of handsets, literacy and relevance of the internet were the top three factors.

“In Kenya, 38 percent of men and 33 percent of women who are aware of mobile internet, but have not used it, cited affordability of handsets as the single most important barrier to adoption,” said the GSMA report.

“Addressing the mobile gender gap is an important way to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promote equal social and economic participation for women and ensure that gender inequalities are not exacerbated as connectivity becomes an increasingly important part of all our lives.”

According to GSMA, 44 percent of men compared to 32 percent of women have the intention to buy a smartphone in the next six months.

“As smartphones become more available, mobile is playing a greater role in providing internet access and supporting wider digital inclusion. Nonetheless, even as prices decline, low-cost smartphones are still an unaffordable luxury for many people in low and middle income countries, especially women whose lower income levels and financial autonomy limit their ability to purchase a smartphone independently,” says GSMA.

In 2019, 81 percent of men and 72 percent of women had used or knew that they can access internet from their mobile phones compared to 71 percent and 53 percent respectively in 2017. This indicated a rapid (19 percent) increase in awareness among women on internet, however, the uptake remains much slower.

“Literacy and digital skills remain the primary barrier to mobile internet use. This is consistent across the 15 countries surveyed for both men and women who have used a mobile and are aware of mobile internet, but have not used it in the last three months,” said the GSMA report.

TOP BARRIER

The report further adds that affordability of smartphones becomes the second most important barrier.

GSMA further states that as internet access becomes a gateway to new economic opportunities, government services and global information, there is a tremendous risk that the rate of women’s access is not keeping pace with new technology.

“The proportion of mobile internet users who watch videos on their mobile at least once a month has increased by over 50 percent over two years in half of the eight countries surveyed in both 2017 and 2019, and in many countries this growth has been disproportionate for women,” said the Mobile Gender Gap Report 2020.

According to data from GSMA data, in Kenya, women’s monthly consumption of video has increased from 28 percent to 51 percent on at least a monthly basis, and 32 percent to 63 percent for men.

The cost of data was not a key factor for use of the internet in Kenya. This comes after a separate report by Research ICT Africa showed that East Africa’s internet data charges are among the cheapest in Africa.

IMPRESSIVE CONNECTIVITY

Also, the PwC Entertainment and Media Outlook Report 2019/2023 states that Kenya enjoys an impressive standard of internet connectivity compared with most of its regional peers.

“Since 2014, the number of mobile internet subscription has doubled to more than 20 million, and mobile internet access revenue has increased at an even faster rate to Sh98.2 billion ($959 million) in 2018.”

“By 2023 Kenya is forecast to have 33.2 million mobile internet subscribers generating revenue of Sh184.4 billion ($1.8 billion) out of total revenue of Sh194.6 billion ($1.9 billion),” said the PwC report.