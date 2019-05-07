Recruitment to the National Youth Service (NYS) trainees halved to 16,483 in 2018, locking out thousands of unemployed youths, even as the government moved to improve the welfare of those selected into the programme.
The main aim of NYS is to equip young Kenyans with technical skills to solve the ever-rising rate of unemployment, which stands at 7.4 percent.
Fresh data compiled by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that the number of NYS servicemen and women recruited dipped by 44 per cent from 29,193 in 2017 to 16,483 in 2018.
Recruitment in the programme had been on rise from 10,551 trainees in 2015, before touching a high of 29,193 in 2017. The programme targets Kenyan youth aged between 18 and 22.
Recruitment to the National Youth Service (NYS) trainees halved to 16,483 in 2018, locking out thousands of unemployed youths, even as the government moved to improve the welfare of those selected into the programme.
The main aim of NYS is to equip young Kenyans with technical skills to solve the ever-rising rate of unemployment, which stands at 7.4 percent.
Fresh data compiled by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that the number of NYS servicemen and women recruited dipped by 44 per cent from 29,193 in 2017 to 16,483 in 2018.
Recruitment in the programme had been on rise from 10,551 trainees in 2015, before touching a high of 29,193 in 2017. The programme targets Kenyan youth aged between 18 and 22.
Recruitment to the National Youth Service (NYS) trainees halved to 16,483 in 2018, locking out thousands of unemployed youths, even as the government moved to improve the welfare of those selected into the programme.
The main aim of NYS is to equip young Kenyans with technical skills to solve the ever-rising rate of unemployment, which stands at 7.4 percent.
Fresh data compiled by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that the number of NYS servicemen and women recruited dipped by 44 per cent from 29,193 in 2017 to 16,483 in 2018.
Recruitment in the programme had been on rise from 10,551 trainees in 2015, before touching a high of 29,193 in 2017. The programme targets Kenyan youth aged between 18 and 22.