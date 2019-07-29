Economy 'Inua Jamii' audit to weed out cheats

Social Services PS Nelson Marwa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The welfare kitty targeting one million Kenyans is set to undergo an audit review to weed out dead and unscrupulous beneficiaries.

Social Services PS Nelson Marwa said the August 4-17 audit will solve the puzzle of 10,917 registered beneficiaries who were paid Sh113 million in stipends last March but failed to show up to collect Sh87.3 million for the March-April and May-June cycles.

“The validation exercise will address the 10,917 exceptions from the March-June 2019 payroll, identify ineligible and deceased beneficiaries to exit them,” he told county programme coordinators in Nairobi yesterday.

The Inua Jamii programme is targeting 1,233,129 people — 833,129 orphans and vulnerable children, 353,000 senior citizens above 70 years and 47,000 persons living with severe disabilities — has disbursed Sh125.7 billion since inception.

The beneficiaries now receive stipends via banks where they appear in person as opposed to the initial card-based system that allowed programme co-ordinators to pay out cash to beneficiaries.

