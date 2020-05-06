Economy 10,000 slum youth to benefit from State jobs

Housing PS Charles Hinga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More than 10,000 jobless youths living in informal settlements in Nairobi are set to benefit from a programme aimed at cushioning them from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Housing PS Charles Hinga said the youths would earn a daily wage for duties such as access paths and ‘street’ cleaning, fumigation and disinfection, garbage collection, bush clearance and unclogging drainage, among others.

“The payment structure is aimed at providing a daily income and this is why workers will be paid at least twice a week through mobile money transfers,” he said, adding that phase one of the programme would last a month, enabling the youth to meet their basic needs.

The project spearheaded by the State Department of Housing dubbed Kazi Mtaani would be rolled out in 23 informal settlements countrywide in phases to provide more than 26,000 youths immediate job opportunities.

In Nairobi, 10,600 youths living in Mathare, Kibera, Mukuru and Korogocho slums have been enlisted in the first phase of the programme.

Mr Hinga said the project would provide social relief by providing jobs and help contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the 23 informal urban settlements.