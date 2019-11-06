Economy 13,428 census workers yet to be paid

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director- General Zachary Mwangi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

About 13,428 temporary staff in four counties consisting of enumerators, content and ICT supervisors hired by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) to conduct the 2019 Census have not been paid their dues almost two months since they rendered their services.

The KNBS Director — General Zachary Mwangi Tuesday attributed the delay to the submission of wrong personal details by the affected individuals.

Some of the enumerators also lost equipment such as tablets, power banks, solar charges and accessories to enlist Kenyans, in a move that has seen their pay blocked.

“The payment process involves confirmation of personnel who worked, verification of the account details, and inspection of returned mobile devices and their accessories to confirm that they are still functional,” said Mr Mwangi.

The agency has so far paid workers in 43 counties who were contracted for the exercise which started on the midnight of August 24 to August 25.