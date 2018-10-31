Economy 2.8 million learners use Safaricom web platform

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore with pupil Jackson Mugwes. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

More than 2.8 million learners and 40,000 teachers across Kenya are now using a Web-based education platform Shupavu291 that is being run by telecommunication company Safaricom.

The platform provides lessons and quizzes to primary and secondary school students, who can also search for information and access Wikipedia summaries without an internet connection.

“The popular service also includes an Ask-a-Teacher feature, through which students can ask a qualified teacher questions remotely,” said the company in its report released on Tuesday.

Over 60 million questions have been exchanged on Shupavu291 and users have been found to score 22.7 percent higher than the national average for their standard, it said.

“Students can register for the service by dialing *291#,” added the company in the report.