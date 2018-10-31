2.8 million learners use Safaricom web platform

Economy
2.8 million learners use Safaricom web platformWednesday, October 31, 2018 21:18
More than 2.8 million learners and 40,000 teachers across Kenya are now using a Web-based education platform Shupavu291 that is being run by telecommunication company Safaricom.
The platform provides lessons and quizzes to primary and secondary school students, who can also search for information and access Wikipedia summaries without an internet connection.
“The popular service also includes an Ask-a-Teacher feature, through which students can ask a qualified teacher questions remotely,” said the company in its report released on Tuesday.
Over 60 million questions have been exchanged on Shupavu291 and users have been found to score 22.7 percent higher than the national average for their standard, it said.
“Students can register for the service by dialing *291#,” added the company in the report.
Shupavu291 won the ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Education’ award at the 2018 GSMA Global Mobile Awards.
In the Headlines
Mulinge gets powerful post in Safaricom executives shake upBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
9 hours ago
Blow for Munga in Murang'a water firm rowBy NDUNG’U GACHANE
14 hours ago
Coca-Cola’s Sh500m sugar imports detained at portBy BONFACE OTIENO
19 hours ago
M-Pesa pushes Safaricom net profit to Sh31.5bnBy CONSTANT MUNDA
20 hours ago