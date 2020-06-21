Economy 3 charged in Sh591m Devolution laptop tender scam

The Milimani Law Courts. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Three traders were last week charged over a Sh591 million laptop tender scam in the Ministry of Devolution.

Gilbert Wachira Kariuki, Collins Muchera Imbaya and Mercy Wanja Muriithi faced eight counts of defrauding two company directors more than Sh120million after allegedly pretending they would award tenders to supply laptops.

The three denied before a Milimani Law Courts magistrate Daniel Ndungi that they obtained fraudulently Sh62,950,000 from John Ogas Omondi on pretext of awarding his company, Hopeland Advertising and Design Limited a tender to supply Sh94,250,000 laptops to the ministry.

The trio denied defrauding Ms Eunice Gakinya Sh12 million, claiming they would award her company — Evaton General Supplies — a tender to supply Sh82,650,000 laptops to the ministry.

On August 10, 2018 they denied obtaining Sh10 million from Mr Omondi claiming they would award his company a tender to supply laptops worth Sh82,650,000.

