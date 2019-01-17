Economy 309,700 pupils miss Friday Form One admission deadline

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A total of 309,700 pupils who sat their Kenya Certificate for Primary Education (KCPE) examination last year had not reported to Form One in the first week of admission amid fears of lack of school fees.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Thursday told the National Assembly's committee on education that by close of business on Friday last week, 70 per cent of 1,032,334 pupils had reported to school, leaving out 30 per cent.

The number is based on those who had reported by the initial deadline of January 11. The deadline was extended to today.

“The status on Form One admission as per Friday 11, 2019 at national level was 70 per cent. The ministry undertakes to compile full details of the admissions at all levels including county and sub county within two weeks,” Ms Mohamed told the MPs.

“The ministry is determined to ensure Form One students report to school as early as possible to embark on their studies.”

She defended the use of the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) system in the selection, describing it as fair and accurate.

“All candidates had an equal chance of getting selected to their preferred schools based on merit, equity, choice and affirmative action,” Ms Mohamed said.

The Cabinet Secretary said the Treasury had released Sh1.5 billion for building class rooms, labs and dormitories to ease congestion in schools following increased enrolment.

The ministry will allocate Sh6,000 to each student in day secondary schools while those in boarding schools will be allocated Sh8,000 each for infrastructural development. The number of secondary school students increased to 2.83 million in 2017 from 2.1 million in 2013.