Economy 7 NYS suspects turn State witnesses

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Seven people implicated in the National Youth Service (NYS) scam who were released by the court on Monday will be State witnesses, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has said.

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, Mr Haji said seven of the 12 accused persons were junior officers whose evidence will be key in strengthening the prosecution’s case.

He said five other individuals were still facing charges in related cases. The cases were consolidated and divided among three magistrates, each handling one file. The statement said some of the accused wrote to him seeking a review of their cases.

“And upon a review of the cases, it was determined that the said persons were more suitable as prosecution witnesses.”

Mr Haji said Article 157 of the Constitution and section 5 of the ODPP Act allow him to review a case.

Among those whose charges were withdrawn include former NYS acting director general Sammy Michuki, former head of procurement at the Mechanical Transport Branch (MTB) Rodgers Nzioka, Simon Kanyi Kiiru who also worked at MTB, Stephen Riungu, a former internal auditor at the Treasury, Josephat Njoroge, who worked as an internal auditor at Treasury, and Lucas Otieno, an auditor.

Also freed were NYS staff members Timothy Kiplagat Rotich, Jackson Juma, Humphrey Odhiambo and Bernard Masika.

The trial was adjourned to January 14 to allow the defence team to study the amended charge sheet and prepare for the hearing.