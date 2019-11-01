81 constituencies fail to get full CDF cash

Economy
81 constituencies fail to get full CDF cashFriday, November 1, 2019 11:23
The Treasury did not release the full amounts meant for development projects in 81 constituencies in the year ended June 2019, a report tabled in Parliament shows.
The National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) status report shows that only 109 constituencies received their full allocation of Sh109.04 million each. The others did not.
Cherangany is the only constituency that received less than half its allocation at Sh30 million as the Treasury continues to hold Sh4.1 billion meant for constituency projects in the last financial year.
Members of Parliament had last month called on the Treasury to fast-track release of the funds to the 290 constituencies to ensure that projects at the constituencies do not grind to a halt.
NG-CDF exclusively supports projects under the functions of the national government that include schools.
