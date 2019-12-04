Economy Acting KPC boss to stay until December 31

Mr Hudson Andambi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) acting managing director Hudson Andambi will lead the firm until end of year following the extension of his term to December 31.

Appearing before the Senate Committee on Energy, Mr Andambi said that KPC board of directors extended his tenure effective Monday in what it said will “ensure seamless transition”.

The decision taken through a special board meeting on Monday comes days after Petroleum and Mining Secretary John Munyes on Friday picked Macharia Irungu as KPC’s new Managing Director.

This is the third time that the KPC board has extended Mr Andambi’s tenure after similar moves in April and July as it sought to replace Mr Joe Sang who exited last year at the back of corruption allegations.

The Senate team turned away Mr Andambi saying that only the substantive MD could answer questions and make long-term commitments on behalf of KPC.