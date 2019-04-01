Economy Aga Khan University don now Unesco youth Chair

Prof Marleen Temmerman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has appointed Prof Marleen Temmerman as its chair on youth leadership in science, health, gender and education.

Prof Temmerman, currently the director of Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at Aga Khan University (AKU) East Africa, is expected to empower young leaders to contribute to policies and development programmes on health and education.

The position of chair is normally established for an initial period of four years between Unesco and a university or any other institution of higher education to initiate programmes that advance teaching, learning and research in specific regions.

Prof Temmerman said the youth is a key target group for Unesco’s education programme and that AKU is well positioned to build capacity to transfer knowledge into policy and practice.

“I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the AKU-UNESCO Chair, and I am looking forward towards contributing to equitable investment in the next generation of young leaders in Africa,” said Prof Temmerman.

She will continue serving as the Chair of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Director of the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, at the AKU.