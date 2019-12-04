Economy Agency to license water vendors in safety drive

Water vendors will require special permits from the Water Service Regulatory Board (Wasreb), and operate under a brand as the government moves to tame supply of untreated water by unscrupulous individuals.

Wasreb, charged with the regulation of water services, released four key guidelines which Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui said will help in ensuring consumers get water that meets safety standards to prevent diseases.

The regulations follow the ministry’s recent revelation that about 50 percent of water sold through vendors is not safe for consumption.

“The quality of the water provided by some of the water vendors is of poor quality and poses a health hazard to the public,” said Mr Chelugui.

The guidelines, said Mr Chelugui, will also set water safety standards that will bring rural water suppliers under regulation and enforce good corporate governance in the sector.

Water vending is currently done by formal and informal entities in the country. Informal suppliers are, however, seen posing the biggest challenge as they tend to supply both treated and untreated water.

“These guideline will ensure all water utilities develop and implement Water Safety Plans (WSP) so as to ensure that the drinking water that gets to the consumers is not only of good quality but it is also safe for consumption,” Mr Chelugui added.

He said that once licensed, Wasreb will be able to determine where each provider delivers water and hold them accountable for any lapses.

The move will enable authority to tell the source of water, the cleanliness of bowsers, quality of the commodity and handling until it’s delivered to consumers.

Acting Kenya Market Trust chief executive Alison Otieno said the country requires Sh100 billion annually, over the next eleven years, to achieve universal access to safe drinking water.