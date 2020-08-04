Economy All Devolution Department staff to isolate after corona cases

All staff at the State department of Devolution were on Tuesday sent on compulsory isolation after a section of the workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli through an internal memo ordered the staff to self-isolate for two weeks effective August 3 after 18 officers tested positive following tests on 128 individuals on July 23.

Mr Sunkuli said that the officers will report back on August 17 upon completion of the mandatory two-week isolation period for any person who tests positive for the respiratory disease.

“Following mass testing for Covid-19 that was done on July 23, it has come to our attention that 18 officers tested positive for the disease out of 128 tests,” Mr Sunkuli said.

“The purpose of this memo is to request you to inform all officers working at your departments to isolate themselves for the next two weeks, from August 3-16.”

The staff will be tested again upon return to work as the State moves to stem spread of Covid-19 in public offices amid a spike in the total infections.

The department is the latest public office to be hit by the growing Covid-19 infections after similar cases at State House, Parliament and the judiciary.

Last week, Chief Justice David Maraga suspended physical court operations at Milimani Law courts for two weeks after a member of the Judiciary tested positive for coronavirus.

Two members tested positive for the virus at the Makadara Law courts had tested positive a week earlier. Infections have since been reported in other courts across the country forcing a halt in case hearings.

In June, four staff at State House tested positive for the virus followed by at least two Members of Parliament who have since recovered.