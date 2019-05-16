Economy Anti-graft detectives arrest 6 CA officials

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajj. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Anti-graft sleuths arrested six senior officials of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) on Thursday on allegations of flouting procurement laws.

Ms Joyce Osinde, Stanley Kibe, Leo Boruett, Vincent Ngundi, Jane Jeptanui Rotich and Mr Philip Kiplangat who served as members of the tender committee “are being processed to appear in court.”

Their arrest comes 10 days after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji gave his nod on May 6 for the prosecution of nine tender committee members.

On its Twitter handle, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said it was still looking for former consumer and public affairs director at CAK Mutua Muthusi, corporate secretary John Omo and Ms Peris Nkonge.