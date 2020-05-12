Economy Artistes eye Sh100m for Covid-19 campaign content

About 20,000 artistes are expected to receive payments from the government totalling Sh100 million for creative works sensitising Kenyans about Covid-19. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Sports and Culture Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said Monday comedians, cartoonists, actors, dancers, musicians, graffiti artists, actors and film-makers among other creative artists will each be rewarded on a work-for-pay formula for their content uploaded on the ministry's KultureTV portal.

“We are mobilising creative cultural artists to join in the anti-Covid war where their works should include social distancing, handwashing and wearing of protective gear. We need to see messages on mental health, anti-domestice violence and other social issues,” Ms Mohamed said during the launch of the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund.

The Cabinet Secretary waived registration charges for creative artistes planning to participate in the programme. All works are to be uploaded on the KultureTV portal within the next three months and will then be vetted.

All approved content will be paid for and then distributed via the ministry's website as well as a premium messaging service to be rolled out in late July.

Another Sh200 million is also set to be released to artists by the organisations that collect royalties on behalf of the artistes.

The National Museums of Kenya has been tasked with vetting graffiti and paint-artists whose works once approved will later be displayed on public spaces across major towns while the Kenya Film Commission will evaluate short film proposals.

Actors, poets, dancers, mime artists and stand-up comedians will have their works vetted by the Kenya Cultural Centre.