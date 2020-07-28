Economy Bad weather aborts Poghisio flight to attend Mkapa burial

Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenyan delegation set to attend Benjamin Mkapa's funeral led by Senate Majority Leader, Samuel Poghisio was forced to turn back before getting to Dar due to bad weather.

According to the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs Minister Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, the aircraft carrying Mr Poghisio and his delegation turned back due to bad weather.

“We were expecting the arrivals of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s special envoy, Senator Samuel Poghisio, the Majority Leader of the Kenyan Senate, but we have received information that his aircraft was forced to turn mid-air at Monduli,” Prof Kabudi told mourners during the funeral service ceremony of the late President Mkapa at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“We are made to understand that they have made a successful trip back to Nairobi, and have landed safely.”

The Tanzanian top diplomat had indicated that the Zimbabwean delegation led by its Vice President had also delayed landing at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam due to bad weather.

