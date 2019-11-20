Economy Banned Wako demands graft details from US

Former Attorney-General Amos Wako. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Busia Senator and Kenya’s former long-serving Attorney-General Amos Wako, under fresh travel ban to the US, has challenged the Donald Trump administration to provide full disclosure on corruption allegations against him.

Mr Wako, who served as AG during the Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki’s administrations termed as defamatory “the vague accusations and aspersions” by the US.

He said the first travel ban imposed on him in 2009 had not interfered with his travel every year to Washington DC to discharge his responsibilities as UN Commissioner for International Law Commission.

He challenged the US to release any information touching on his alleged involvement in graft. “The US should tell us what they are looking for. I know that there will be nothing released. I know they are fighting me because of the status I hold at the UN. People have made me into a punching bag,” Mr Wako said.

He was responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who on Monday announced a fresh travel ban.

Mr Pompeo slapped Mr Wako with the ban over what the US described as involvement in ‘significant corruption’. The ban also extends to Mr Wako’s wife, Flora Ngaira, and his son, Julius Wako.