Big names shortlisted to chair devolution unit

Big names shortlisted to chair devolution unitTuesday, April 7, 2020 22:21
Former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti is among the big names shortlisted for the position of chairperson of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC).
Others seeking to replace former head Karega Mutahi whose term ended in February 2018 are ex- Nairobi county secretary Robert Ayisi and law scholar John Mutakha Kangu.
Joshua Kwonyike, Rebecca Butalanyi, Elizabeth Ouna, Abdiaziz Sheikh Maad and Macharia Kamau also made the shortlist. Former chairman of the defunct Transition Authority Kinuthia Wamwangi, politician Alfred Khang'ati and Wycliffe Odiwuor will also be interviewed for the job.
The committee runs the National and County Government Coordinating Summit, the apex body for intergovernmental relations whose membership includes the President and the 47 governors.
