Economy Bill proposes cash reward for victims of corona at work

Treasury Secretary. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Workers directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic will soon get cash compensation from the government if MPs approve a Bill currently being reviewed by the Treasury.

The Occupational Safety and Health Bill 2020 is still in draft form but has been submitted to the Treasury for review and transmission to the full Cabinet for approval before being sent to Parliament for debate and enactment.

The Bill proposes the establishment of the Occupational Disease Fund under the Financial Management Act 2012 to compensate workers directly affected through death and disability by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government is, however, yet to decide the amount of compensation to give in case of death or disability arising from Covid-19. This may come clear in the next Cabinet meeting.

“The Treasury is currently working on the figures. I’m sure we will have a detailed document next week or after the cabinet meeting,” said an MP in the Labour Committee who didn’t want to be named.

If the Bill sails through, it will come as a big relief to those on the front-line as occupational diseases are not covered by insurance.

However, the Bill, if approved at the Cabinet, will have to wait longer to be passed at the National Assembly as MPs are set to break for recess tomorrow and will resume their sittings in June.