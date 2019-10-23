Economy Bill pushes for one-third gender rule in Parliament, county assemblies

National Assembly. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Political parties will be required to ensure that at least one third of candidates they field for nominations are of either gender, if Members of Parliament approve a Bill by Ndaragwa lawmaker Jeremiah Kioni.

The amendments to the Elections Act seek to promote gender equity in parliamentary and county assembly elections.

It comes at a time attempts to implement the gender equity rule have flopped in Parliament despite it being a constitutional requirement.

“Every political party participating in an election shall during the party nominations ensure that at least one third of its nominees for parliamentary and county assembly elections are of either gender,” says Mr Kioni in the proposed law.

The Bill further proposes that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) rejects any list of candidates that does not adhere to the gender rule.