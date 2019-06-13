Economy Britain names Jane Marriott as first woman High Commissioner to Kenya

Ms Jane Marriott has been appointed as the British High Commissioner to Kenya. PHOTO | COURTESY | BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION, NAIROBI

Britain has appointed Jane Marriot as its High Commissioner in Kenya, taking over from Nic Hailey who is set to end his tour of duty in the next three months.

In a statement to new rooms Thursday, the British High Commission in Nairobi said Ms Marriot is set to take up her job in September.

Ms Marriot will be first woman appointed by the British government to lead its mission in Kenya.

“Marriott brings a wealth of experience to the position, having worked across many UK Government Departments including the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Cabinet Office, the Home Office and the Ministry of Defence,” read a statement sent to newsrooms by the British High Commission in Nairobi Thursday.

She has been serving as the Director for Joint International Counter-Terrorism Unit in the Home Office.

Previously, she served as Her Majesty’s ambassador to Yemen, and British deputy ambassador to Iran.

She has also undertaken postings in Iraq, USA and Afghanistan.

Ms Marriott is expected to take up her appointment in September 2019 from Mr Hailey.

Hailey has been serving as the British High Commissioner to Kenya since December 2015.