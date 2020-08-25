Economy Building of Sh900m city link road to start

Work to dual the road linking Likoni Road and Jogoo Road in Nairobi is expected to start next week after the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) awarded the Sh900 million contract.

Kura contracted Cementers Limited to dual the 1.7km section on Lunga Lunga Road that now completes the dual road from Enterprise Road and the Southern Bypass.

“Motorists will now be on a dual carriage from both the interchange at Enterprise Road and from the Southern By-pass to join Jogoo Road. There are also plans to dual Likoni Road and ease movements in and out of the Industrial Area,” Kura communications director John Cheboi said.

The road will also incorporate a pedestrian walkway and cyclist path as well as an expansion of the bridge near Jogoo Road with a railway underpass.

The 18-month project is expected to be completed in March 2021 according to KURA documents on the road upgrade.

The project will be financed by the Road Maintenance Levy Fund which motorists contribute while purchasing fuel at Sh18 per litre for diesel and petrol. Kura is among the main recipients of the multi-billion fund distributed by the Kenya Roads Board.