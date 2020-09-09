Economy CA officials fined for irregular tender

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) head office. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Seven former employees of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) have been fined a total of Sh3.5 million, or in default serve a one-year imprisonment over procurement irregularities.

The officers were convicted by Milimani Anti-Corruption Court following a finding that there were irregularities in the evaluation of a tender for renovation of an exhibition stand at the Nairobi Agriculture Society of Kenya (ASK) show ground.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kagure Nyutu said the anomalies, which led to loss of Sh1.9 million of public funds, could have been avoid if the officers have been keen on the law.

The officers include former head of procurement departmen, Joyce Nyanamba, and tender committee members Stanley Kibe, Leo Boruett, Vincent Ngundi, Peris Nkonge, John Omo and Mutua Mutusi.

They were each fined Sh500,000 or 12 months imprisonment after being found guilty of”willful failure to comply with laws relating to procurement”.

They improperly cancelled a tender for the renovation of the exhibition stand and subsequently awarded the same to another firm through direct procurement contrary to the law. Their two co-accused persons Ms Jane Rotich and Philip Kiplagat were acquitted for lack of evidence.