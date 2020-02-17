Economy CS asks universities to cut support staff

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha wants universities to cut the number of support staff to accommodate more teaching staff.

Prof Magoha said this could help improve quality in higher education while cushioning the institutions from high operating costs.

The call came amid cash flow challenges following a dip in private student enrolment and State funding.

“Without mentioning names, currently the university with highest academic-to-support staff ratio is at 48:52 and the lowest is at 14:86,” said Prof Magoha Monday during the opening of a regional forum on university education reforms.

He said for improvements to be made in the institutions of higher education, it is vital that proper diagnosis be done to the problems the face.

At the University of Nairobi (UoN), for or every three academic staff, there is seven support staff.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Nairobi Chapter Secretary George Omondi said recently termed the UoN ratio as “a waste of resources in a technological era”.