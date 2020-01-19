Economy CUE approves new Aga Khan University courses

Aga Khan University interim Graduate School of Media dean Alex Awiti. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Aga Khan University is set to unveil three degree programmes after the Commission for University Education (CUE) granted approval.

The university will in August start offering Executive Master’s in Media Leadership and Innovation, Master of Science in Advanced Practice Midwifery and Master of Science in Advanced Practice Nursing.

CUE’s approval gives impetus to the institution’s drive of creating leaders in professions and communities from where its students are drawn.

Dr Alex Awiti, the interim dean at AKU’s Graduate School of Media and Communications (GSMC) said there is a growing interest in master’s level programmes that focus on grooming leaders.

“Consultations reveal high level of interest in a programme which focuses on capacity building for technology, business acumen, content development … and personnel management and infrastructures,” he said.