Economy Cabinet approves Sh6.9bn for Naivasha dry port

Work on the Nairobi to Naivasha SGR line. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Cabinet has approved a Sh6.9 billion budget for the development of Naivasha dry port in a bid to boost standard gauge railway operations.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena on Thursday said the billions will be used to develop an inland container depot, railway marshalling yard, logistics zone and public utility area.

“It will also fund other core enabling infrastructure to support the development of the Naivasha Special Economic Zone and the impending completion of SGR phase 2A,” said Ms Dena in a statement to newsrooms.

President Kenyatta has been working overdrive to develop both Naivasha and Mombasa ports to keep business from Uganda and South Sudan amidst competition from Tanzania.

Ease movement

The head of State also awarded Uganda and South Sudan free land in March and July respectively to build godowns to ease movement of goods at the dry port.

Mr Kenyatta said Kenya was fast-tracking the completion of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia (LAPSSET) projects, including transnational highways, oil pipeline and the Lamu Port, among others, to link the neigbouring countries.