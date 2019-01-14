Economy Cash for the old to go directly into accounts

The government will wire the Sh2,000 monthly stipend directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts. FILE PHOTO | NMG

More than 1.3 million older persons, orphans and disabled people on a government funding plan are set to use a new and efficient cash transfer payment system to be rolled out this year.

It follows a move by the Department of Social Protection in the Ministry of Labour to open bank accounts for all the beneficiaries of the cash transfer programmes.

Under the arrangement, the government will wire the Sh2,000 monthly stipend directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts. This is a departure from the past, where the beneficiaries picked the cash handout from the banks each time it was disbursed. The new model will see them withdraw the money from their individual bank accounts at will using ATM cards or over the counter.