Economy
Census clerks protest pay delay after count
More than 100,000 temporary staff consisting of enumerators, content and ICT supervisors hired by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) to conduct the 2019 Census have not been paid their dues almost one month since they rendered their services.
The staff, mostly jobless youth told the Business Daily that despite being given promises that the cash would paid immediately after the exercise there has not been any remittances made to their accounts.
Out of the Sh18.5 billion allocated for the census, workers were to get Sh10 billion, according to KNBS.
The survey was targeted to involve 138,572 enumerators, 22,268 content supervisors and 2,467 ICT supervisors. Village elders drawn were also drafted.
About 2,700 ICT supervisors were set to earn Sh90,000, about 27,000 content supervisors were set to earn Sh57,000 and another 135,000 enumerators were set to earn Sh23,000, according to KNBS.
According to an unemployed graduate who worked as an enumerator in Naivasha, life has been very difficult following the delay in release of the cash already budgeted for.
KNBS director-general Zachary Mwangi had not responded to queries on the delays by the time of going to press.
The population data gathered from the census is shared among key government ministries and departments to guide in resource allocation and wealth distribution.
