Economy Chamber of Commerce opens search for new chief executive

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) is looking for a new chief executive as the tumultuous term of Angela Ndambuki ends in September.

KNCCI board in a notice dated June 12 says the candidate must have at least 15 years experience and a proven track-record in managing medium to large organisations.

“The candidate must also have demonstrated sound leadership competence in managing multi-faceted stakeholders through role-modeling, mentorship and coaching,” says the notice that requires applicants to submit the documents by tomorrow.

Ms Ndambuki, a lawyer and a former member of girl-band Tatuu, was named as CEO in September 2017 to serve for three years.

In May 2018, she was pushed out by the same board under unclear circumstances after having served for only eight months.

She sued demanding hundreds of millions of shillings in compensation for wrongful termination of her contract, a case she later dropped after being reinstated.

Ms Ndambuki is a former chief executive of the Performers Rights Society of Kenya, and has a significant experience in board governance, having served as a member on various boards and committees.

She is an expert in public-private partnerships and has experience in relationship building with development partners, trade and investment support institutions as well as government institutions.