Economy Chamber supports plan to open economy next week

KNCCI president Richard Ngatia. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has backed plans by the President to reopen the economy, saying the move will ease members’ cash flow problems.

Lobby’s president Richard Ngatia said plans were underway to ensure employees are provided with protective gears such as face masks and hand sanitisers as economy reopens.

“KNCCI implores upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to gradually reopen the economy,” he said, adding the lobby would ensure hospitality industry employees were tested for Covid-19 before being allowed to resume work.

“However, if a total lifting of the curfew and ban on movement is not tenable, we passionately appeal to his excellency to extend the curfew hours from 7pm to 10pm,” he said.

Mr Ngatia also urged traders to embrace aggregator business model through ferrying of goods to complement cargo transporters to limit people movement.

"This will not only supplement government efforts to contain the virus from spreading but also safeguard resuscitation of the general economy without opening the virus floodgates and triggering a spike," he said.