Economy Sh800m Chinese footbridges for Thika road delayed, again

Director-General Peter Mundinia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The importation of Sh800 million Chinese built footbridges for Thika Superhighway has been delayed further.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which opted to have the bridges welded in China, missed the latest deadline of June to install the four footbridges.

Plans to install the footbridges have been on the cards since August 2017 amid questions why Kenya opted to build the bridges in China.

Director-General Peter Mundinia now says the structures will arrive later this month for installation in August.

He said the KeNHA officials have inspected the footbridges in China and they are ready for dispatch.

