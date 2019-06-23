Economy City Hall steps up hunt for county secretary

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

City Hall has stepped up search for senior officers almost one year after Governor Mike Sonko sacked top officials including a former State House legal officer.

The county’s Public Service Board is seeking to recruit a county secretary, 10 chief officers, and director of procurement. The candidates have up to July 3 to apply.

In September, Mr Sonko sacked County Secretary Peter Kariuki, one time State House legal officer, alongside four top officials after a clash on the infants saga at Pumwani Maternaity Hospital.

The new secretary will replace Pauline Kahiga who succeeded Mr Kariuki in an acting capacity.

A total of 23 chief officers also left City Hall last month when their contracts were not renewed.

advertisement

County chief officers are responsible for day-to-day operations.

The job adverts come days after Members of the County Assembly questioned Mrs Kahiga’s continued role as the acting county secretary despite having a deputy.

Mr Sonko sacked Mr Kariuki last year over what he described as sabotage over the discovery of 12 infant bodies tucked in cartons at Pumwani.

Mrs Kahiga was last month arrested by the ethics agency on allegations of hiding documents in a graft probe at City Hall.