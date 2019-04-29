Economy City Hall stops revenue collection outsourcing

City Hall will stop outsourcing revenue collection after the expiry of Jambopay contract, saying it acquired own software for collecting income like land rates and parking fees.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko told the Senate yesterday that the county had received a donation of a revenue-collection software from undisclosed source, with Jambopay's extended contract ending May 7.

This comes days after reports indicated none of the firms that applied to replace Jambo Pay met the technical evaluation criteria after a tendering process.

“Migration of data from Jambopay to our own data centre concludes on May 7 and will run on a software donated to us, so no procurement was done,” Mr Sonko told the Senate’s County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC).

Webtribe, the firm that operates Jambopay, was contracted in 2014 to automate collections for City Hall and reduce revenue loss through cash payments and pilferages.

It automated 85 revenue streams that include parking, land rates, Single Business Permits (SBPs) while City Hall manually handles 51 streams.