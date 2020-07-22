Economy City lawyer Harun Ndubi faces auction over rent

City lawyer Harun Ndubi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

City lawyer Harun Ndubi has moved to court seeking to prevent his landlord from evicting him from his house in Kilimani and selling his property over rent arrears of Sh414,000.

In a case certified as urgent by Justice Weldon Korir, Mr Ndubi who has been on the forefront fighting for rights of individuals caught on the wrong side of the law, said his landlord, Young Muslim Association (YAM) has instructed auctioneers to throw him out of his apartment on Kirichwa Road and seize his household goods over rent arrears amounting to Sh414,715.

Other than the seizure of his household goods, Benwill Auctioneers said he will also be required to pay their fees of Sh150,000.

The lawyer said he is an advocate of good standing and has been in practice for almost three decades and also long-serving tenant to YAM.

Through veteran lawyer John Khaminwa, Mr Ndubi said he was given a 14-day notice of July 9 that his goods would be seized and sold to recover the rent arrears.

He started defaulting from March 2020, when Chief Justice announced closure of courts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The lawyer said he received a call on July 18, from the auctioneer threatening to seize his household goods. Mr Ndubi said he moved into the house seven years ago and the initial rent was Sh60,000 but the landlord increased it to Sh70,000 inclusive of service charge of Sh10,000 in 2012.

He said they disagreed but nonetheless, continued staying in the house.

“As a court room practitioner, my income has hitherto been frustrated but I have nonetheless undertaken to pay all these dues as and when I am able to as long as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic persist as I am left without any other option,” he said in a sworn statement.