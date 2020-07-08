Economy Convicted ex-PS Kirui to know fate in fortnight

Ex-PS Mr Sammy Kirui. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Local government PS Sammy Kirui and two others jailed for three years over a Sh283 million cemetery scam will know their fate in a fortnight.

Justice John Onyiego postponed the judgment against Mr Kirui, Mr Alexander Musee and Ms Mary Ngethe after it emerged that the latter, a former City Hall official, had fallen sick.

The three are out on bond of Sh5 million each, pending the determination of their appeal after spending some months in prison.

Fellow convict, John Gakuo who had also been found guilty of abuse of office died in prison, while waiting for the appeal to be heard.

Mr Kirui was found guilty of abuse of office and was sentenced to three years in jail and a fine of Sh1 million.