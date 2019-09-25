Economy Counties to get Sh55bn after biting cash crunch

Senate Finance Committee chairman Mutula Kilonzo Jr. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Counties will start receiving their shareable revenue next week after the Senate approved a disbursement schedule for the year starting July.

The 47 devolved units will get Sh55.5 billion in lump sum, which comprises their disbursement for July, August and September.

The disbursement schedule guides the Treasury in the release of funds and assists counties in the making of their budgets.

“The disbursements for July, August and September should hit the counties’ Revenue Fund accounts within seven days in full,” said Mutula Kilonzo Jnr, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

Amendments to the County Allocation Revenue Act (Cara) for the current financial year demand that Treasury remits first quarter of shareable revenue to counties in arrears and within seven days of Senate approving the schedule.

The changes in law were made in view of the delays in disbursements caused by a stalemate in determination of the shareable revenue to counties, that saw governors contemplate total shutdown amid a biting cash crunch.

Approval of the Division of Revenue (DoR) Bill — which allocates funds equitably between the national and county governments- had been derailed following a dispute between the Senate and National Assembly over allocations.

The Senate later softened its stance and accepted a Sh316.5 billion allocation for counties proposed in the revised bill.