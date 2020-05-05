Court bars veterinary body members

Economy
Court bars veterinary body membersTuesday, May 5, 2020 21:56
The High Court has temporarily stopped council members of the Veterinary Medicine Directorate from assuming office, pending the hearing of a petition filed last week.
Justice Pauline Nyamweya certified the case filed by members of Kenya Veterinary Board as urgent and joined the four newly appointed council members--Josiah Machiki Mandieka, John Wilberforce Muchibi, James Muchini Mbaria and Douglas Gitonga as respondents in the case.
The four were gazetted on April 24 by Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya but their appointment was challenged on grounds that it was made contrary to the law and recommendations of the Board. In the ruling, Justice Nyamweya said the applicants, Dr Elizabeth Ouko, Dr Benson Mutisya and two others had a case to argue. "I am satisfied that the applicants have met the threshold of an arguable case, and are therefore entitled to the leave sought to commence judicial review proceedings against the respondents," the judge said.