Court bars veterinary body members

The four were gazetted on April 24 by Agriculture Secretary Peter Munya but their appointment was challenged on grounds that it was made contrary to the law and recommendations of the Board. In the ruling, Justice Nyamweya said the applicants, Dr Elizabeth Ouko, Dr Benson Mutisya and two others had a case to argue. "I am satisfied that the applicants have met the threshold of an arguable case, and are therefore entitled to the leave sought to commence judicial review proceedings against the respondents," the judge said.