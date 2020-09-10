Economy Court extends order against community-based learning

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The High Court in Nairobi has extended an order stopping government’s plan for resumption of learning in estates and villages following the closure of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice James Makau Thursday extended the interim order dated August 25 stopping the Ministry of Education from rolling out the community-based learning, pending hearing and determination of a petition filed by a parent, Mr Joseph Enock Aura.

At the same time, Cabinet Secretaries George Magoha (Education) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health) opposed the petition and the orders sought such as reopening of schools for in-person learning.

In a response to the petition, they said the issues of reopening the economy and public institutions had been sufficiently addressed by the court in another petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya.

In that case, the court held that in light of the Covid 19 Pandemic restriction on movement and gathering, it was reasonable and justified.

advertisement