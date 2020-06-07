Economy Court extends order barring release of imported maize

Activist Okiya Omutatah.

Consumers are staring at high prices of flour in the coming days after the High Court extended an order barring the release of imported maize amid a tight supply of the produce in the market.

In giving his orders on June 2, High Court judge P Nyamweya said the directive that he had issued on May 8 stopping the release of imported grain has been extended up to mid this month.

This comes at a time when millers have stepped up imports with over three ships carrying close to 60,000 tonnes having left Mexico for Mombasa and are expected to dock mid this month.

“The interim orders granted herein on May 8 restraining … interested parties from releasing, distributing, selling or in any manner facilitating the use and consumption of any maize imported pursuant to gazette notice number 3234… is extended until June 15,” said Justice Nyamweya.

The court case was filed by activist Okiya Omutatah aimed at stopping millers from importing maize, citing quality concerns. He sued ministries of Agriculture and Treasury and millers were enjoined as interested parties.

