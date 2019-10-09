Court freezes millions in drugs trafficking case

Economy
Court freezes millions in drugs trafficking caseWednesday, October 9, 2019 21:52
The High Court has issued orders freezing two accounts belonging to a businesswoman recently charged with trafficking in narcotic drugs.
Justice John Onyiego also ordered Rose Muhanda to hand over log books of her five bus coaches and a saloon car to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) within seven days.
She was barred from selling, transferring or disposing the five matatus, pending the hearing of a petition filed by Assets Recovery Agency.
In the petition, the agency said they suspect that the Sh1.7 million, held in two accounts and the vehicles, are proceeds of crime.
Court documents show that an account at Sidian Bank, Kangemi brach holds Sh1,462,963, while another Sh325,712 is being held at Diamond Trust Bank, Madina Mall branch under Ms Muhanda’s name.
She was arrested on June 14, at Kinoo in Kiambu County in possession of a substance believed to be heroin. She appeared before a JKIA court and denied charges of trafficking narcotics drugs.
Investigators believe she has acquired prime properties registered under her name and others under proxies so as to conceal and disguise the source of funds.
