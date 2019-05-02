Economy Cuban doctors redeployed over rising insecurity fears

Cuban doctors deployed to five counties have been posted to Kenyatta National Hospital, National Spinal Injury Hospital, Mathari Hospital, and Kiambu County following security fears

The 10 medics were stationed in Isiolo, Tana River, Garissa, Lamu and Wajir counties.

While their departure is likely to hurt service delivery with patients expected to travel long distances to access specialised care, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said that the move was crucial to ensure their security.

“This is a security measure taken to ensure that all the doctors are safe. However, the postings are temporary. Right now they are currently offering services in their area of expertise because we still need them,” he said.

He added that those sent to Kiambu County are family doctors and are offering outreach services to lower level centres.

The redeployment follows the abduction of two of their counterparts in Mandera County last month.