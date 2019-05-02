Cuban doctors redeployed over rising insecurity fears

Economy
Cuban doctors redeployed over rising insecurity fearsFriday, May 3, 2019 0:37
Cuban doctors deployed to five counties have been posted to Kenyatta National Hospital, National Spinal Injury Hospital, Mathari Hospital, and Kiambu County following security fears
The 10 medics were stationed in Isiolo, Tana River, Garissa, Lamu and Wajir counties.
While their departure is likely to hurt service delivery with patients expected to travel long distances to access specialised care, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said that the move was crucial to ensure their security.
“This is a security measure taken to ensure that all the doctors are safe. However, the postings are temporary. Right now they are currently offering services in their area of expertise because we still need them,” he said.
He added that those sent to Kiambu County are family doctors and are offering outreach services to lower level centres.
The redeployment follows the abduction of two of their counterparts in Mandera County last month.
Dr Assel Herera Correa (a general physician) and Dr Landy Rodriguez (a surgeon) were abducted by armed assailants on their way to work in Mandera town. A police officer guarding them was killed.
In the Headlines
Grim outlook as factories freeze hiring, signal layoffsBy CONSTANT MUNDA
4 hours ago
WhatsApp cuts international mobile calls to eight-year lowBy JOHN MUTUA
5 hours ago
Diaspora inflows hit Sh67bn in quarter oneBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
7 hours ago
KCB plans to buy Rwanda, DRC banksBy REUTERS
14 hours ago