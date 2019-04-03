DCI asked to probe Linturi for bigamy

Economy
DCI asked to probe Linturi for bigamyWednesday, April 3, 2019 21:09
Divorce proceedings between Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife, Marianne Kitany, took a new twist with the latter now asking the court to order the police to investigate the legislator for alleged bigamy and forgery.
In an application filed under certificate of urgency, Ms Kitany wants the court to compel the Director of Criminal Investigations to investigate Mr Linturi for alleged illegal practice of contracting multiple marriages.
Mr Linturi has denied marrying Ms Kitany and maintained that he was still married to Ms Mercy Kaimenyi and had no capacity to marry Ms Kitany.
However, Ms Kitany said if that was the case, then Mr Linturi should be investigated over alleged falsification, forgery and or faking of court documents and stamps. She further wants the court to order the Attorney General and Registrar of Marriages to produce records of all marriages contracted by Mr Linturi.
Ms Kitany also wants the Registrar of Marriages to investigate and confirm or produce the records or pleadings of Mr Linturi purported divorce, if any, to Ms Kaimenyi. There are allegations that they filed a divorce in 2005.
In court documents, Ms Kitany maintains that they did plan, actualise and attend a wedding ceremony at his home in Meru. She further states that that the Senator did carry out an official customary marriage with her, as well as meeting her family, paying dowry, gifting her parents as well as carrying out all customary preconditions.
She said through lawyer Danstan Omari that Mr Linturi produced legal divorce documents to the effect that he was not a married man, before their union. But she said he later produced fake court documents and pleadings to the DCI, knowingly misleading the police with falsehoods about his marital status.
