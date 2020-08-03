Economy DStv prices increase 14pc on rising costs

MultiChoice Kenya has increased DStv prices by up to 14 per cent to cover rising operation costs.

DStv, which entered the Kenyan market in 1995, said in a notice to subscribers that the new price change will take effect from September 1.

The company’s move is seen as its latest bid to cover rising operating costs at a time businesses are struggling with reduced cash flow, ushering in job costs and near stagnant pay.

Under the new price changes, subscribers on the Premium (most expensive) tariff plan will pay Sh7, 800 monthly from the previous Sh7, 370, reflecting a 5.8 per cent increase.

Subscribers to the Compact Plus tariff plan will pay Sh4,700 from the previous Sh4,420, representing an increase of Sh280 or 6.6 per cent

“Those on Compact package will now pay Sh2, 600 up from Sh2, 455,” MultiChoice said in a statement to its subscribers over the weekend.