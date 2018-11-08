Economy Dad of ex-Garissa CEC contests Korane papers

Garissa Governor Ali Korane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The father of a former Garissa County executive who was shot in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, has moved to court challenging the academic papers of Garissa Governor Ali Bunow Korane.

Aden Bare has asked the High Court to declare Mr Korane unfit to hold office of the governor on the ground that he allegedly presented a forged degree certificate to get clearance to run for office in the last general election.

The petitioner says his son, Mr Mukhtar, was seeking to challenge the authenticity of Mr Korane’s masters degree before he was shot in Kileleshwa on August 19.

He lies in a comma in an Indian hospital. Mr Korane had been questioned over the shootings.

“A declaration that on account of the above, the respondent (Korane) is fit for removal from office on the grounds of gross violation of the constitution,” reads one of the order sought by Mr Bare.