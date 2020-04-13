Economy Doctors plan for 34,000 coronavirus cases in Rift Valley

A trader is Nakuru sells face masks. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Rift Valley region will host a quarter of Covid-19 patients in case of a mass outbreak, a plan by doctors shows.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) has approved 34,032 isolation beds for the region, accounting for24.6 percent of 138,220 such facilities countrywide. Nairobi and Marsabit counties will have the least beds at 1,042 and 1,008 respectively.

In a circular, KMPDB has divided the country into 10 clusters.

The schedule released by Dr Eva Njenga, the KMPDB chair and head of National Co-Ordination Centres for Isolation and Quarantine Facilities indicates that Nyanza will have 22,619 beds, while Central will host 22,763, with Kiambu County accounting for the bulk at 7,255 beds.

Other clusters are Upper Eastern with 12,384 beds, Lower Eastern (16,607), Coast (14,101), Western (11,632) and North Eastern with 5,618.

advertisement